“It Fell Again!”

1:11 a.m. A Bigfork man had some “important data for a deputy.”

2:03 a.m. Two or three people were screaming at each other in a Kalispell parking lot.

7:11 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that he could not leave his house because there were two big mean dogs outside. The man said he would have to shoot them if they didn’t leave soon. Later, the owner of the dogs came over and rounded them up.

7:32 a.m. Someone driving to work accidentally called 911.

8:25 a.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that flames were coming out of a local chimney. Upon further investigation, the chimney was emitting a normal amount of smoke.

11:01 a.m. A Whitefish man called 911 to report that a tree branch fell on his neighbor’s house. He called back later to report that the branch had slid off the roof and was now on the deck.

1:25 p.m. A 15-year-old was breaking things in a Columbia Falls home.

2 p.m. A fuel can was stolen.

2:13 p.m. A dog was shot.

2:33 p.m. A couple riding a motorcycle through Columbia Falls was screaming at one another. It’s unclear if they were fighting or just trying to yell over the noise of the engine.

3:18 p.m. A Kalispell woman said the woman living in a camper on her property was refusing to leave.

3:53 p.m. A Kalispell man was illegally walking his dog on the train tracks.

5:56 p.m. Some snowmobiles went missing in Columbia Falls.

7:12 p.m. An Evergreen man reported that there was mail all over his yard.

9:05 p.m. A man was driving really fast and then really slow through Kalispell.

11:23 p.m. A man visiting a friend in Kalispell called 911 because his dog ran off. The man found his dog a little later.