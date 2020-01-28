Standoff Underway in Hungry Horse

The public is being asked to avoid River Drive in Hungry Horse after a man barricaded himself inside a home.

According to Sheriff Brian Heino, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report about stolen snowmobiles at a home in Hungry Horse on Tuesday afternoon. When sheriff deputies arrived later, they found the stolen snowmobiles and a man at the home. When the deputies tried to approach the man, he ran down the street. The man broke into an empty home and has been barricaded there since.

Heino said officials believe there are weapons inside the home.

This story will be updated when additional information is available.