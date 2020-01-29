Real Estate Market Trends

Over the past five years in Flathead County, the number of non-commercial residences (SFR, Condo, Townhome, etc.) and land parcels sold per quarter trends upward (see chart). The only filter I applied was “residential” — no exclusions for price, features, etc. One may choose a different projection equation than I did, but would you consider my projections (2020 quantities, represented as the gray bars) to be incongruous?

It’s easy to see that Q1 has been comparatively quiet (versus other quarters), but it is slowly upticking. Home sales in Q4 are stair-stepping upward with impressive consistency — and catching up to Q2 numbers quickly. Land parcel quarterly sales quantities were amazingly close, for the past three quarters (showing little drop-off).

GIF (rotating charts):