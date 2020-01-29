Second Candidate Enters Race for County Commission

A member of the Flathead County Economic Development Authority board of directors has joined the race to replace Flathead County Commissioner Phil Mitchell.

On Jan. 28, Tony Brockman, a Republican, announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat, which represents Whitefish, Columbia Falls and the north end of the county. Brockman is the second candidate to enter the race after Elliot Adams, a member of the Flathead County Planning Board who works in construction.

Mitchell, who has served on the commission for one turn, has decided not to run for reelection.

Brockman was born and raised in Kalispell, where his family operates a masonry contracting business. He said he hopes to help the local economy grow through technological and infrastructure investments.

“As a Flathead County EDA board member, I have been focused on creating opportunities offering strong economic growth returns, job creation and retention, and expanding Flathead County’s tax base,” he said. “My work on projects such as Kalispell’s Core and Rail Redevelopment Project, with special emphasis on the new Glacier Rail Park and historical support for Glacier AERO is proof of the community benefits that can be achieved through public-private partnerships that focus on strategic growth.”