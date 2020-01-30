“Just Make Your Voice Deeper”

1:28 a.m. A Kalispell man could not close his garage door.

6:31 a.m. A man driving through Kalispell called 911 because he was pretty sure he saw a plane crash. Upon further investigation, no plane had crashed.

8:49 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that someone was trying to break into her home the previous night. When she saw someone on her property, she released her rather large Newfoundland dog who chased the would-be burglar into the woods. She was advised to call back if the burglar came back.

9:10 a.m. A Kalispell man said a suspicious man followed him home from a casino the night before. The suspicious man asked, “Is this where the party is?”

9:27 a.m. A Kalispell woman said her ex-husband keeps coming over to her house and taking things.

10:01 a.m. A Marion landlord said her tenant who moved out of her apartment back in October left everything there. The landlord was curious if she could throw it all out now.

10:23 a.m. Two Kalispell children were playing with a phone and accidentally called 911. When the 911 dispatcher asked if everything was OK, the children said yes. When the 911 dispatcher asked if they could speak to an adult, the child holding the phone handed it to the other child who made their voice deeper to try and convince the dispatcher that they were an adult and that everything was OK. The dispatcher was not fooled by this trick and asked again to speak with an adult.

10:39 a.m. A suspicious dog was hanging out around a Kalispell business.

11:09 a.m. A Kalispell man said someone keeps stealing the propane tanks from his grill.

12:35 p.m. A creepy van has been parked in a church parking lot for the last few weeks.

1:24 p.m. A Kalispell man caught a dog in his front yard.

2:35 p.m. A Kalispell man had some questions about where and what he could legally shoot.

2:37 p.m. A man driving through Kalispell was trying to rear-end people.

4:33 p.m. A shaggy dog was running down Montana Highway 40.

5:12 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that there was drug activity in his neighborhood at all hours of the day.

5:23 p.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-girlfriend stole his phone.

9:50 p.m. A Columbia Falls man thought he heard an explosion.