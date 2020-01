When: Saturday, Feb. 1, at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Remington Bar in Whitefish

More info: remingtonbar.com

The Motet believes unity starts on the dance floor and its shows feature boisterous funk, swaggering soul and thought-provoking pop. The band has released eight full-length albums and annually sells out the legendary Red Rock Amphitheater. Now The Motet brings its Electric Dream Tour to Whitefish. Tickets are $20