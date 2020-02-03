Sports

Griz Signing Day Event in Kalispell on Feb. 5

Signing Day Social at Hilton Garden Inn to feature coach Bobby Hauck, announce 2020 recruiting class

The University of Montana football team will host its annual Signing Day Social at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Flathead Chapter of the Grizzly Scholarship Association and will feature football coach Bobby Hauck, UM play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran and other football and athletic department staff. During the evening, the 2020 signing class will be introduced, a group that includes Glacier High School’s Drew Deck and Hank Nuce.

Tickets to the event are $10 and include light appetizers. A no-host bar will also be available.

For more information, call Justin Sliter at (406) 270-5959 or Rick Cunningham at (406) 253-9192.

