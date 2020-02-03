Griz Signing Day Event in Kalispell on Feb. 5

Drew Deck (5) of the Glacier Wolfpack hauls in a long pass in a game against the Helena Bengals at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Oct. 11, 2019. The Bengals won 20-6. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The University of Montana football team will host its annual Signing Day Social at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Flathead Chapter of the Grizzly Scholarship Association and will feature football coach Bobby Hauck, UM play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran and other football and athletic department staff. During the evening, the 2020 signing class will be introduced, a group that includes Glacier High School’s Drew Deck and Hank Nuce.

Tickets to the event are $10 and include light appetizers. A no-host bar will also be available.

For more information, call Justin Sliter at (406) 270-5959 or Rick Cunningham at (406) 253-9192.