4:04 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because someone slashed her tires. She said she thinks it was her roommate because he is “laughing hysterically.”

9:11 a.m. A Kalispell man called to let law enforcement know he had faxed them some information about a barking dog.

10:54 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because someone threw lunchmeat on his windshield in traffic. The reporting party had “no idea why the guy did this.”

11:33 a.m. Someone was selling fake raffle tickets in Kalispell.