Wind Gusts in Montana Cause Power Outages, Road Closures

BILLINGS — Strong winds in western Montana caused power outages and road closures on Saturday.

The wind gusts caused a semi-trailer to flip near Stevensville, blocking all four lanes on U.S. Highway 93, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Electricity companies reported downed power lines and power outages for customers, the Billings Gazette reported.

In the mountains, wind gusts reached 100 mph near Snowbowl and 96 mph at Mount Sentinel, said Bob Nester of the National Weather Service. Wind reached speeds between 45-56 mph in the valleys, he said.

The wind came as the state reached record-high temperatures for warmth, Nester said. Temperatures hit 60 in Missoula, the hottest day on record for the date.