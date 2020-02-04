Flathead Dedicates New Gym to Gene Boyle

Flathead High School officially christened its new auxiliary gym the Gene Boyle Gymnasium at a ceremony on Friday, Jan. 31.

The new gym, which hosts primarily practices and sub-varsity games, opened in 2019 as part of a major remodel at the school that was funded through a $54 million bond package approved by voters in 2016. Flathead first proposed renaming the gym in August and the school board approved the name last month.

Boyle worked full-time at Flathead from 1976-96, serving as a math teacher, football coach, activities director and assistant principal during his tenure. He later returned to the school as head softball coach in 1998 and served in that job for seven seasons, winning a state title in 2003. Boyle died in 2016 at age 73.