Glacier Trio to Represent West at All-Star Soccer Match

Keeper Sophia Smith of the Glacier girls soccer team blocks a shot during a practice at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Oct. 17, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier High School will be well represented at the annual Shodair Classic all-star soccer match in Helena on July 11.

Wolfpack seniors Micah Hicketheir and Sophia Smith will represent the girls west team, which will be led by Glacier coach Brenden Byrd. Glacier won the Western AA conference for the first time in school history in 2019, reaching the semifinals of the Class AA state tournament. Glacier senior Micah Heil has been picked for the west’s boys squad.

The annual event includes all-star games for both boys and girls along with a clinic hosted by players, with proceeds benefitting Shodair Children’s Hospital. The west and east teams are comprised of players from throughout the state, regardless of classification.

For more information, visit www.shodair.org/shodair-soccer-classic.