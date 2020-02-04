Horses On The Run

12:46 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because her ex-husband was posting photos of her car on social media without her permission.

7:51 a.m. A car was stuck in the snow.

8:03 a.m. Some horses were running up and down a local road.

8:16 a.m. A local woman said her ex-husband refused to give her their kid back.

8:17 a.m. Two trucks were speeding through Kalispell and tailgating people.

9:01 a.m. A lost dog was taken into custody at the local animal shelter.

10:13 a.m. Two teens stole some beer from a gas station.

11:51 a.m. A lost dog was reported in Kalispell.

1:26 p.m. A Kalispell dog injured a local cat. The cat’s owner called 911 to ask if the dog could be punished.

1:37 p.m. A man was lying in the snow in front of a used car dealership.

2:05 p.m. Two people ice fishing on a local lake accidentally called 911. There was no emergency.

2:13 p.m. Some stolen snowmobiles were reported in Columbia Falls. During the course of the investigation, a man ran from the police. Officers called for backup, although one deputy had to respond at a restrained speed because his siren wasn’t working.

2:14 p.m. A brown pit-bull was running down the street.

3:15 p.m. Someone with a local non-profit was allegedly stealing money.

3:32 p.m. Some more lost dogs were reported in Kalispell.

3:40 p.m. A Kalispell man traded a snowmobile for some cash and a gun but later he learned the weapon was stolen. He was no longer interested in having the gun so he called 911 to ask what he should do.

4:16 p.m. Someone reported some Facebook stalking.

5:15 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because the man they have a restraining order against just followed them on Instagram. The caller wanted to know if that was a violation of the restraining order.

5:19 p.m. An elderly woman called 911 by accident. Things got more confusing because she thought 911 had called her, but after a few minutes of explaining the situation to her she realized that she had actually made the call.

6:33 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he was being harassed on social media.

9:21 p.m. Someone said they were having trouble kicking their roommate out of their house.

9:54 p.m. A child playing with an Apple Watch called 911.

11:33 p.m. A Kalispell man accidentally called 911 while sleeping.