When: Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m.

Where: City Beach in Whitefish

More info: whitefishwintercarnival.com

Take a dip in Whitefish Lake’s icy waters for a good cause. The Penguin Plunge takes place in conjunction with the Whitefish Winter Carnival and is primarily organized, promoted and conducted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Montana.