Real Estate Market Trends

A year ago, we presented a chart showcasing the Flathead County single-family residence sales in median days from listing to contract, by month listed (original list prices $150,000 through $699,999). Let’s do it again (see left axis for lines), adding 2019 data (gold). As most homes are listed before autumn, and since the speed of sales limits how many homes listed in the second half of 2019 have sold yet, I pruned the chart to only depict those homes listed between January and June of each year.

Let’s add clustered bars (in respective colors), depicting the median percentage of original list price that they actually attained. The range, from lowest percentage to highest, was a paltry 3% (see right-hand axis for bars) — but that could cover the commission for one side of the transaction. 2019 homes listed in February were snapped up in a median 15 days – the fastest on the chart. Homes listed in other months in 2019 (which sold) went under contract in roughly 30 days. My attention is drawn to the tight clustering of lines in March and June.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.