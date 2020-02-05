“So Can I Shoot It?”

1:17 a.m. Someone was driving in circles in a field with their lights turned off.

5:19 a.m. A dead deer was in the middle of the road.

5:54 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that his new boots were stolen from his car.

8:39 a.m. Some antlers were stolen in Kalispell.

11:22 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that his neighbors were trespassing on his land again. He asked if it would be OK for him to shoot their vehicle to disable it so that they would still be there when the cops arrived.

12:52 p.m. A friendly dog was on the loose in Whitefish.

4:42 p.m. A man in a trench coat was walking a dog. Someone called to report that they thought the man was yanking the animal’s leash a little too hard.

4:46 p.m. A Kalispell man’s tailgate was stolen.

5:24 p.m. A boy was walking down the street all by himself. A caller thought that he was a little too young to be alone.

5:32 p.m. A Kalispell woman stole a beer.

5:44 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because her neighbor was calling her names.

6:13 p.m. A man in a camper was driving like a jerk.

7:45 p.m. A local man called to complain about all the people trespassing on his land. Upon further investigation, it was not his land to begin with.

8:33 p.m. A car was “kind of swerving” through town.

9:42 p.m. A child was playing with a phone and called 911.

10:22 p.m. A woman was screaming at the top of her lungs.

11:55 p.m. A Kalispell bartender called 911 because he thought a fight was about to break out.