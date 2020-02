When: Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m.

Where: Central Avenue in Whitefish

More info: whitefishwintercarnival.com

Join the fun and festivities along with The Royal Court at the Whitefish Winter Carnival, but beware of the Yetis and their mischievous antics. Participants compete for awards and notoriety. The theme this year is The Roaring 2020s. Judging will take place at 1 p.m. and parade will start promptly at 3 p.m.