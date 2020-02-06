Man Arrested with Guns, Drugs in Hungry Horse

A 52-year-old Hungry Horse man was arrested with drugs and more than two-dozen stolen firearms on Wednesday.

Robert W. Rigsbee was arrested after local law enforcement learned that he might be in possession of stolen guns. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a search warrant and, because of the nature of the situation, SWAT teams from Kalispell and Flathead County were mobilized.

At 4 p.m., Feb. 5, Rigsbee was taken into custody at a home on River Drive. Besides the guns, authorities found narcotics and methamphetamine. An older woman at the home was also taken and placed into protective custody with Adult Protective Services.