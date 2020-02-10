2 Killed in Semi Crash on Interstate 90 Near Livingston

LIVINGSTON — A semitractor-trailer went off Interstate 90 near Livingston causing a crash that ejected and killed both occupants of the truck, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The westbound truck went off the left side of the highway at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday about 15 miles east of Livingston, crashed into a divider and then hit a Department of Transportation fence, ABC Fox Montana reported.

The truck flew into the air and into an embankment on the opposite side of an underpass.

A woman was ejected from the semi and died at the scene. A man was ejected, while still in his seat. He died of his injuries, the patrol said. The victims’ names and ages have not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.