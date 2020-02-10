No Suspicious Devices Found After Great Falls Bomb Threat

GREAT FALLS — No suspicious devices were found in a search of public schools in Great Falls after a handwritten note that included a bomb threat was found at an elementary school, police said Monday afternoon.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, Superintendent Thomas Moore said.

Monday’s closures affected more than 11,500 students, including those at Christian schools and the University of Providence, which cancelled classes as a precaution. Opportunities Inc. closed its Head Start program, as well.

After-school activities were also cancelled.

The note, discovered by a staff member at an elementary school just after 5:30 a.m., said explosive devices had been “planted at multiple Great Falls schools,” Capt. Jeff Newton said Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video at the school has given officers a vague description of the suspect, Newton said. Officers aren’t releasing the description or specific information about the content of the note while the case is under investigation.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers helped search the schools, Newton said.