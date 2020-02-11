Diver Recovers Body After Vehicle Sinks in Montana Lake

MISSOULA — A diver has recovered a body after a vehicle was seen sinking into Salmon Lake in western Montana, Missoula County officials said.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a car sinking on the north end of the lake at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The lake sits on the west side of Montana Highway 83 and is south of the town of Seeley Lake.

A certified diver with the sheriff’s department, working with Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, recovered the body at about 8 p.m. Officials have not released any information about the victim or what circumstances might have led to the car being in the water.