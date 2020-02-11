Flathead Grad Sets School Record in Shot Put

Michael Lee, a 2018 Flathead High School graduate, became the first thrower from Rocky Mountain College to qualify for the NAIA National Championships with a school-record toss in the shot put on Feb. 7 in Bozeman.

Lee’s heave of 50 feet and 3/4 inches came during the Montana State University Indoor Open. He finished third out of nine competitors in the event and first among NAIA student-athletes.

Lee, a state champion wrestler and standout football player for the Braves, finished second in the shot put at the 2018 Class AA state meet as a senior at Flathead.