Hoops Roundup: Flathead Sweeps Big Sky; Columbia Falls Girls Extend Winning Streak

Flathead’s boys and girls both broke back into the win column by taking down Missoula Big Sky for the second time this season on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The Braves (3-10, 2-7 Western AA) took care of the Eagles 75-53 in Kalispell while the Bravettes (3-10, 2-7) went on the road for a 48-20 victory. Glacier matched up with the same Big Sky teams on Saturday, with the Wolfpack girls (6-7, 5-4) pulling away for a 64-29 win at home while the Glacier boys (7-6, 4-5) stumbled to a 61-58 loss in Missoula.

In Class A, the Columbia Falls girls (14-1, 6-1 Northwest A) won their seventh straight game, ripping Polson 66-7 on Feb. 8, one night after routing Libby 67-21. The Wildkats will hit the road for their biggest game of the season on Feb. 15 in Browning, searching for revenge after the Indians beat Columbia Falls 59-58 on Jan. 16.

On the boys side, Libby (12-3, 6-1) survived a scare against Columbia Falls on Feb. 6, holding on for a 42-40 win, before losing in overtime to Frenchtown in a nonconference game on Saturday.

2019-20 BASKETBALL STANDINGS