New Spectrum Store Now Open in Kalispell

Charter Communications, Inc. announced last week the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Kalispell. The store will allow consumers to learn more about Spectrum’s video, internet and voice services — and its latest offering, Spectrum Mobile.

Located on Kalispell’s north side at 2292 US 93 Suite 102, Kalispell, MT 59901, the store features a relaxed environment.

“Our new Spectrum stores provide an updated design and enhancements for showcasing innovation across the full suite of Spectrum services,” Pattie Eliason, group vice president, Spectrum stores, said in a prepared statement. “Our representatives will show customers the latest advances in technology – including our exciting new Spectrum Mobile options – help them become familiar with using it and put together just the right package of Spectrum services for their home and family.”

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can also complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.