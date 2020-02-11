Spotlight Event: International Guitar Night

When: Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Company presents International Guitar Night, an ensemble made up of four of the best and most innovative guitarists in the world. Four guitar luminaries promise a special evening with solos, duets, and dynamic quartets that highlight the dexterity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students with reserved seating.