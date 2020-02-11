Triplett to Compete for Team USA This Weekend

Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett will be riding bulls at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Feb. 15-16 at the 2020 PBR Global Cup USA team competition.

Triplett will ride for Team USA Eagles in the five-nation competition, which promises to crown the “toughest nation on dirt.” Squaring off against two teams from the United States are riders from Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. Triplett has been selected to compete in the event all four years it has been contested but missed the 2017 and 2019 editions with injuries.

The 28-year-old Triplett finished second at the PBR World Finals in November 2019 and finished the season as the world’s seventh-ranked bull rider. Triplett ranked in the top five in the world in 2014 and 2015 before injuries briefly slowed his career. He has earned more than $1.2 million in his professional career, which began in 2011.