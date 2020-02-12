No Emergency on a Powder Day

12:17 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that their dad was “drunk and trying to fight everyone.”

3:38 a.m. Two people were screaming at each other at a local gas station.

7:04 a.m. A deer was struck by a car.

8:41 a.m. A local resident said their phone got wet and now it won’t stop calling 911.

10:06 a.m. A Bigfork man needed some help with an abandoned motorhome.

10:08 a.m. Some kids were walking on ice at an area pond. A concerned resident called 911 because they didn’t think the ice was thick enough for them to be out there.

10:16 a.m. Some kids in Lakeside hit a goat in the head and then started throwing rocks at a propane tank.

10:18 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that he thinks his neighbors are dealing drugs.

11:39 a.m. A dog showed up to a Kalispell home.

12:10 p.m. A shirtless drunk man was reported in Whitefish.

12:46 p.m. A skier at Whitefish Mountain Resort pocket dialed 911. The man reported that there was no emergency but that there’s “six inches of fresh powder and the skiing is pretty good.”

12:50 p.m. There was a horse alone in a pasture.

1:19 p.m. Someone reported seeing a bunch of blood. They had no idea where it came from.

2:03 p.m. Another skier pocket dialed 911.

2:20 p.m. Two people were shooting a building with an air riffle.

2:30 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to talk about the fight she was having with her “soon to-be-ex-husband” over their trailer.

2:42 p.m. Someone left some puppies in a boat in Martin City.

4:46 p.m. Someone was driving through Columbia Falls with a baby in the front seat of their car. Another driver thought that was pretty unsafe.

7:14 p.m. A Kila man lost his wallet.

7:20 p.m. A paralyzed deer was reported in Columbia Falls.

9 p.m. Some people were screaming.

9:30 p.m. “Marisa drank too much vodka.”

10:39 p.m. Some “criminal activity” was reported at a local bank.

11:21 p.m. Someone called 911 because there was someone standing in their front yard. The person ended up running off before the cops arrived.

11:49 p.m. An alarm went off in Marion.