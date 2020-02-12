Shots Fired at Missoula Police Car, No Injuries Reported

MISSOULA — Police have locked down a portion of downtown Missoula after shots were fired at a police car Wednesday morning.

The University of Montana Police sent an alert to students saying no injuries were reported. However, city buses were being re-routed, and streets in a five-block radius around the police station and the Missoula County Courthouse were closed.

The city of Missoula sent out a notice saying City Hall and the city council chambers were on lockdown because of an active law enforcement situation nearby.

An operator at Providence St. Patrick Hospital told ABC Fox Montana the hospital was also locked down.

The UM police alert said no suspect details were available.