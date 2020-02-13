East Glacier Man Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter, Assault

A 19-year-old East Glacier Park man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious injury eight months after a drunk driving crash in Glacier National Park.

Leo James Hagan was convicted in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Feb. 12 following a three-day trial.

According to court records, Hagan was driving drunk down Two Medicine Road inside the boundaries of Glacier Park when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle and one of them died from their injuries at the scene.

Hagan left the scene of the crash and called 911 on his cell phone. He said that he had come upon a crash but that he had nothing to do with it. When law enforcement arrived, one of the injured passengers said that there had been three people in the car. Police when to Hagan’s home and he admitted that he had been in the wreck.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 3. Hagan could face up to 18 years in prison.