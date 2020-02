When: Feb. 13-Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: ATP Garage in Whitefish

More info: atpwhitefish.org

Alpine Theatre Project presents this Valentine’s Day weekend of concerts starring Broadway and recording artists Eric Michael Krop and Tracy McDowell in a cosmic celebration of unexpected love using classic rock from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person or $130 for a table for two or $260 for a table for four.