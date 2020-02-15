Capitalists and the Bare Necessities

Like many, I was horrified to learn about the shocking behavior of Rodney Garcia, one of our state representatives. His virulent hatred of socialists, a hot button confusing label, disqualifies him from serving our great state. He must resign.

As a life-long believer and practitioner of capitalism I have always run my own businesses. However, it is my opinion that there are some services “for profit” capitalism should stay out of.

I subscribe to the bare necessities philosophy. It’s about being free of worry and strife if beset with misfortune. The bare necessities are basic human rights for all, not just the privileged. Profiteering from the woes of others is wrong.

Seven bare necessities that should never be privatized for profit are:

#1 Healthcare/Pharma ( #1 cause of bankruptcies are medical bills)

#2 Police protection

#3 Education

#4 Utilities/energy

#5 Fire protection

#6 Prisons

#7 Military

Go capitalists for millions of other businesses. Government management of these seven essential services does not make our country socialist. Eliminating the profits on them makes us strong, compassionate, and fiscally smart.

Let’s all vote for those who support the bare necessities and let the vilifying socialism label go!

Carol Blake

Eureka