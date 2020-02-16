Fire Destroys Clubhouse at Bigfork Golf Course

Firefighters responded to an early morning blaze at the Eagle Bend Golf Course in Bigfork on Sunday.

According to golf course membership manager Jim Fagan II, the fire destroyed the clubhouse building that houses the pro shop, restaurant and locker rooms. Firefighters from Bigfork, Somers-Lakeside, Creston, Ferndale, Evergreen and Badrock all responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished before dawn.

Fagan said the cause of the fire is unknown. The restaurant and pro shop are closed this time of year but the building is used in the winter by the golf course’s administration. Fagan said the course itself was not damaged in the fire and he is optimistic that they will be able to build temporary offices come spring to ensure the course opens.

“We will be up and running like normal come March or April,” he said.