Chiropractor Opens Up Shop in Whitefish

Two Sparrows Family Chiropractic and Wellness recently opened up just north of downtown Whitefish.

Dr. Peter Fennelly, Two Sparrows’ chiropractor, is a Flathead Valley native and attended Montana State University before earning a graduate degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic.

Fennelly practices the Gonstead system utilizing instrumentation, palpation, X-rays, visualization and patient symptomatology in order to provide a specific manual adjustment for each patient.

“We strive to not only provide the best chiropractic care but to also empower each one of our patients through education, which allows them to take their health into their own hands — inside and outside of the office,” Two Sparrows said in a press release.

The office at 559 Edgewood Place, is located across the street from Piggyback Barbecue. It is open Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment only. For more information, visit www.twosparrowsfcw.com.