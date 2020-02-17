Spotlight Event: Naked Bigport

When: Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: bigforkcommunityplayers.com

Bigport is a quaint and quiet tourist destination in Northwestern Montana. But when it’s rumored that Homeland Security is investigating an expose’ on Bigport life written by an insider and the town appears to be sitting, quite literally, on a powder keg. The residents bring out the heavy artillery and respond in the only way they know how, by staging a parade. A comedy presented by the Bigfork Community Players.