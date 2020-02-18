8:37 a.m. A Kalispell woman said her husband’s car was impounded the day before. Unfortunately, her purse was also in the car and she needs that back.

9:03 a.m. A whole bunch of tools were stolen.

9:29 a.m. A Kalispell man said his friend was “talking crazy.”

11:06 a.m. A man called 911 because there was a non-handicap car in the handicap spot near his office.

11:26 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that he found the gun he had previously reported as stolen. Turns out he just misplaced it.

11:53 a.m. Someone stole five wooden beams.

12:29 p.m. A man pocket dialed 911. He blamed his “stupid phone” for the mistake.

1:46 p.m. A Toyota Highlander was speeding down U.S. Highway 2.

2 p.m. A Kalispell man needed help evicting some of his renters.

3:33 p.m. Someone broke into an old shed and stole some tools.

4:56 p.m. Some new powder skis were stolen in Kalispell.

5:17 p.m. A Columbia Falls man was walking down the street looking into mailboxes that did not belong to him.

7:03 p.m. A panicked man called 911 because there was another guy outside his house banging on the door demanding drugs and money.