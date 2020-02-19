Cows On the Loose

12:59 a.m. A Kalispell man dropped some meth.

1:16 a.m. Someone called 911 because there was a parked car with its lights on.

5:08 a.m. Someone found a backpack full of clothing. They thought that was pretty suspicious so they called 911.

7:51 a.m. A Hungry Horse man reported that he’s been having problems with some people down at the “compound.”

9:02 a.m. A local man was picking up trash in his neighborhood when he realized it was actually mail.

11:11 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported finding some “fresh tracks” in the snow near their house. They wanted a deputy to come by and check it out.

11:16 a.m. The first of many ski-related pocket dials was recorded at Big Mountain.

12:01 p.m. A Libby woman called 911 because her neighbor’s cat has been eating her cat’s food for the last two months.

12:08 p.m. Some cows were on the loose.

1:13 p.m. A big truck was swerving all over the road.

2:06 p.m. A deer was stuck in a creek. A game warden rescued the animal and took it to a local vet.

2:45 p.m. A Husky was seen running down Pipe Creek Road in Libby.

3:32 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that the same silver car speeds by a local school at the same time every day.

5:07 p.m. A Kalispell man said three ponies that were not his showed up in his pasture during the day. He’s not sure who they belong to but he’s willing to feed them until someone claims them.

5:16 p.m. Three horses were on the run.

7:22 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that they had hit a deer with their car. They did not stop to see if they killed the animal but asked that a deputy went out to see if the animal needed help.

8:42 p.m. A man accidentally called 911 from his phone. He was very apologetic.

11:57 p.m. A Kalispell man called to complain about some loud music in his neighborhood.