Real Estate Market Trends

Let’s study the median square footage for singe-family residences, sold across the valley during the past year (by city and sold price range, sold prices $150,000 through $649,999). (See chart.)

Thought you always got less in Whitefish, or more in Polson? Let me surprise you with statistics. In the smallest size range, Whitefish provided more median square footage than Columbia Falls and Kalispell (and Bigfork and Lakeside), and just barely less than Polson! Columbia Falls surprisingly shows LESS median square footage than Lakeside and Bigfork, in the next size range (Kalispell similar to Lakeside and Bigfork). In fact, Bigfork shows MORE median square footage than Columbia Falls, in three of five ranges.

I also ran the prior two annual periods, and placed all three annual charts into an animated GIF (see below). What trends can you spot?

GIF (rotating charts by year range):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.