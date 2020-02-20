Billings Officer Struck By Car Released From Hospital

BILLINGS — A Billings police officer who suffered a leg injury when he was struck by a car during a traffic stop was released from the hospital on Wednesday, Billings police said.

K-9 Officer Jeremiah Adams and other officers were giving commands to a group of teenagers at 1:10 a.m. Saturday when the car they were in drove at the officers, striking Adams. The car had fled from officers several times the previous evening, police said.

Surgeons used a metal rod, plates and screws to repair Adams’ leg, Lt. Brandon Wooley said Wednesday.

Adams, 35, faces up to six months of recovery before he can return to full duty, Wooley said. Adams’ dog Susan was not injured. She will remain with him while he recovers, Wooley said.

The 14-year-old boy suspected of driving the car was arrested, but hasn’t been charged. A judge ordered him held on $100,000 bail on Tuesday. Five girls ranging in age from 13 to 16 also were in the car.