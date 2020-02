BILLINGS — A man whose body was found in a garbage truck at the Billings landfill died accidentally, a coroner said.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified the man as 50-year-old James Joseph Brown of Billings, The Billings Gazette reported Thursday.

Brown died from asphyxia and crush injuries, and his manner of death was accidental, according to Mahoney.

Brown’s body was found Tuesday morning among trash in a city garbage truck.