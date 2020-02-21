Spotlight Event: Anthem

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m.

Where: Flathead High School in Kalispell

More info: glaciersymphony.org

Music Director John Zoltek returns to the podium to conduct the Glacier Symphony Orchestra’s MasterWorks 4 concert. Entitled “Anthem,” the program will feature two works: Tchaikovsky’s iconic Piano Concerto No. 1 in Bb minor and Sibelius’ magnificent Symphony No. 2 in D major. The guest soloist for this grand concerto will be Uzbekistan born Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich. Ticket prices vary.