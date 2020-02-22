Uniting on a Climate Change Solution

In early February, 90 conservative volunteers from Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) representing 30 states, including Montana, visited 72 Republican congressional offices in Washington, D.C. to support carbon dividends for addressing climate change. They explained how this incentive-based policy can stimulate American innovation, protect our jobs, and at the same time reduce emissions.

These volunteers understand that to solve climate change we must work across the aisle to find lasting solutions we all agree on. They are not alone. 2019 brought the formation of a bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the Senate, which includes six Republicans and six Democrats. It is proof Congress is ready to bridge the partisan divide.

Over 3,500 U.S. economists, including 15 in Montana, say carbon fee and dividend is the fastest way to transition our energy sources. It places a steadily rising fee on carbon emissions with revenue returned to all households so those who need help during the transition get it automatically.

A poll commissioned by the Climate Leadership Council found that 75% of GOP voters under the age of 40 support a carbon dividends plan. But, not all carbon dividend policies are the same. The solution CCL prefers is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividends Act (https://energyinnovationact.org). This bipartisan bill currently has 80 co-sponsors and will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 40% over the next 12 years.

CCL thanks Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl, Trout Unlimited Montana, the Montana Ski Area Association, and all other Montana endorsers. We also applaud the organizations supporting our carbon fee and dividend approach on the national stage, including Conservation Hawks, RepublicEn, Students for Carbon Dividends, National Wildlife Federation, and Evangelical Environmental Network.

Here is a real solution we can all unite behind.

Alex Amonette, Big Timber

Robin Paone, Whitefish

Kristen Walser, Bozeman