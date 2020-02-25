Chef’s Table: Gulf Coast Mardi Gras

When: Friday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.

Where: FVCC’s Arts & Technology Building Culinary Kitchen in Kalispell

More info: www.fvcc.edu/chefs-table

During Chef’s Table, patrons indulge in a fine dining experience prepared by first-year culinary arts students at The Culinary Institute of Montana at Flathead Valley Community College. This week the students present a Mardi Gras themed menu. To view all Chef’s Table events for the semester, visit www.fvcc.edu/chefs-table. Seating is limited. Tickets are $60.