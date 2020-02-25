Glacier Completes Crosstown Season Sweep

The Flathead Braves nearly dug all the way out of a gigantic early hole but the road team ran out of steam in the closing minutes and Glacier finished off their crosstown rivals for the second time this season with a 70-64 win on Feb. 21.

The Wolfpack (8-8, 5-7 Western AA) could not miss in the opening minutes and roared out to a 22-2 lead, an advantage that would get as big as 21 points in the first half. Glacier’s lead was still 36-18 at halftime but the Braves mounted a second-half comeback reminiscent of the Wolfpack’s late game-winning rally in the first matchup this season. This time, however, the lead was too large to overcome. Flathead (3-13, 2-10) got within three points in the fourth quarter but Glacier survived to snap its five-game losing streak.

There were no such dramatics in the girls game earlier that same day. Glacier took command in the second quarter and kept the Bravettes at bay the rest of the way for a 59-39 win. The Wolfpack (8-8, 7-5) have taken the last six in the series with Flathead (4-12, 3-9), including 18 of the last 20.

The Class AA regular season ends this week with both Kalispell schools taking on their counterparts from Helena. The boys will be at home while the girls hit the road for matchups on Feb. 28 and 29.