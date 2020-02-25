Grady Bennett Inducted Into Legends Wall of Fame

Glacier High School football coach and former Flathead football standout Grady Bennett is the latest inductee into the Legends Stadium Wall of Fame.

Bennett is the 31st person to be so honored since Rawson Field was renamed Legends Stadium in 2004. That same year, Bennett took over as the head football coach at Flathead, and he moved to Glacier when the new high school opened in 2007. Bennett has led the Wolfpack ever since, guiding his teams to a pair of runner-up finishes and the 2014 Class AA state title.

As a student, Bennett was a three-sport star for the Braves and went on to earn All-America honors as a quarterback at the University of Montana.