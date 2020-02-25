Loose Rabbits

12:19 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because she’s pretty sure the man who stole her car is in town.

12:45 a.m. Four people in hoodies jumped a fence in Kalispell. A citizen was concerned that they were up to no good.

2:47 a.m. A “suspicious U-Haul” was reported in Kalispell.

4:22 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because there was a poorly parked van in their neighborhood. It had been sitting there for the last few hours and nobody had got out of it. Later the person called back to say they knew the driver and everything was cool.

4:29 a.m. A man was running alongside the highway trying to hitch a ride with anyone who would stop. A passerby decided that instead of picking the guy up he would just call the cops instead.

9:14 a.m. A Kalispell woman called the animal shelter asking if she could drop off all her pets because she didn’t want them anymore.

9:30 a.m. A Kalispell resident got a threatening text the previous night.

9:55 a.m. A Kalispell man called to ask why there was a guy “casing the area.”

10:58 a.m. A Hungry Horse resident called to report that the “rabbits are loose and the dogs are chasing after them.”

11:06 a.m. A local man called 911 to report that someone put something on his computer and he thinks it’s causing him health issues.

11:19 a.m. A local resident called to report that a friend asked if they could use her vehicle. The woman said no but the friend took it anyway.

11:44 a.m. Two goats were at large in Creston.

12:11 p.m. A Bigfork resident reported that someone took $100 from her.

1:29 p.m. A Bigfork man accidentally called 911 from his new Apple Watch.

2:32 p.m. A bike was stolen.

3:06 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 with concerns about his neighbor’s new pet geese. He’s worried that his dog is going to think the birds are his new “chew toy” and fatally injure one.

3:46 p.m. A Whitefish man was worried that his friend was stealing from him.

5:13 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because she saw an elderly woman slowly driving her scooter down the street. She was worried that the scooter was running low on battery power and was wondering if the cops could give the elderly woman a lift.

6:21 p.m. A truck had burst into flames.

7:05 p.m. A drunk guy was down at the casino.

9:21 p.m. A woman called 911 from her Apple Watch.

10:30 p.m. Someone reported that a fisherman was stuck in a ditch.

11:27 p.m. There was a man sitting in a baseball field in the dark.

11:51 p.m. A man was standing in the middle of a street screaming at traffic.