Sperry Chalet Celebration on Feb. 26

Glacier National Park, in partnership with Glacier National Park Conservancy, will host a public celebration of the reopening of Sperry Chalet on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Kalispell.

“The rehabilitation of the Sperry Chalet Dormitory in the aftermath of the Sprague Fire would not have been possible without some amazing support and commitment of key partners, the local community, donors, the Department of Interior, and a dedicated team of contractors,” Park Superintendent Jeff Mow said.

The event provides an opportunity to hear from key individuals who were instrumental in the project’s success. The celebration is free and open to the public.

The Sperry Chalet Dormitory burned during the 2017 Sprague Fire. Following the loss, there was an immediate effort to stabilize the remaining walls and begin preparations to rebuild the dormitory. For two years, contractors worked under difficult field conditions to not only retain the structure’s historic integrity but provide the best possible visitor experience for the next 100 years.

Sperry Chalet will be in operation, conditions permitting, July 18 through Sept. 13.