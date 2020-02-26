Beer in an Arby’s Cup

1:16 a.m. A man was flashing a light at houses in Kalispell.

2:28 a.m. A Whitefish woman accidently called 911. During the call the dispatcher could hear a man saying “I think you’re making a call” before a frantic scramble to hang up. The dispatcher called back to make sure everything was OK. It was.

2:37 a.m. A man hit a tree in Lakeside.

3:15 a.m. A man was hitchhiking along Montana Highway 206.

9:25 a.m. A man in church pocket-dialed 911.

10:35 a.m. A Kalispell resident called to complain about a car parked in their neighborhood for the last two weeks.

10:38 a.m. The first skiing-related pocket-dial of the day was received from Whitefish Mountain Resort.

11 a.m. A Columbia Falls landlord was having a fight with one of his soon-to-be former renters.

12:21 p.m. A wooden block flew out of a truck and hit another car.

12:44 p.m. A man picked up a dog in Browning and dropped if off at the animal shelter in Kalispell.

3:04 p.m. A phone was stolen.

3:19 p.m. A Bigfork man reported that “there’s going to be some trouble tonight.”

4:15 p.m. A Kalispell woman was sitting on a park bench watching her kids play while drinking a beer out of an Arby’s cup.