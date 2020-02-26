Kalispell Police Looks to Partner With Businesses on Security Camera Registration

The Kalispell Police Department is asking businesses and homeowners to register their security cameras to aid in criminal investigations.

The program is voluntary but would let law enforcement know where there are security cameras that could be used to solve crimes. Even if someone registers a camera, law enforcement would still need the owner’s permission or legal authority to access the footage it captured.

“The system simply would be a registration program that would allow a quick synopsis of cameras in the area a crime was committed,” law enforcement officials write. “The registry would save investigative time and efficiency, allowing for a more responsive police investigation. The registration service works through a secured access point only available to law enforcement.”

To register, visit https://www.kalispell.com/567/Camera-Registration-Service.