Real Estate Market Trends

Last week we studied the median square footage for single-family residences, sold across the valley during the past three years (by city and sold price range, sold prices $150,000 through $649,999). Let’s complement that analysis, by this week showing quantities sold within those same sold price ranges (same city bar colors, see chart).

These sold price ranges are in $100,000 segments (like $150,000 through $249,999). The printed Beacon chart will only show this past year, whereas the online animated GIF will also show each of the prior two years. C-Falls second range keeps upticking about 10 homes per year, as the lowest range keeps dropping about 10 homes per year. Kalispell continues sharp declines in the quantity of sales in the lowest price range, while all other ranges show consistent growth. Lakeside barely registers; Bigfork’s highest two ranges keep inching upward; Whitefish’s 4th range keeps inching up; Polson has small changes across the ranges.

GIF: