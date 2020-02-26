Spotlight Event: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

When: Feb. 27- Feb. 29 and March 5-7 at 7:30 p.m.; March 1 and 8 at 4 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

While you may know how the lovable and clever seven dwarfs save the day in this cherished tale, a new cast of supporting characters breathes new life into this treasured story, surprising and entertaining audiences of all ages. Whitefish Theatre Company presents this this family-friendly production. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students with reserved seating.