When: Friday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at Whitefish Lake

More info: www.dreamadaptive.org/events

A fundraiser for DREAM Adaptive Recreation, which is committed to making outdoor recreation accessible and inclusive, the Snow Ball Gala features dinner, silent and live auctions and music by Halladay and Rob Quist. Tickets are $85 per person, $160 per couple and $625 for a table of eight.